All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 February 2025, 21:13
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Four people were injured in the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of Russian attacks on Sunday, 9 February.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor continuously attacked Nikopol district throughout the day. The occupiers fired heavy artillery, used FPV drones, and dropped munitions from UAVs. The city of Nikopol, Pokrovske (rural), Marhanets, and Myrove hromadas were affected. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

In addition to two people injured in the city of Nikopol, two more were injured in the city of Marhanets. A 30-year-old man, who sustained a mine-blast injury, was taken to hospital in moderate condition. Another injured man, aged 76, will be recovering at home. He was provided with the necessary medical care."

Details: A gas station, infrastructure, an administrative building, an educational institution, a five-story building, a dozen houses, several outbuildings and vehicles were damaged in Nikopol district. Additionally, two gas pipelines and two power lines were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopolwar
Advertisement:
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
Elon Musk calls for Radio Free Europe and Voice of America to be shut down
Baltic states finally synchronise their power grids with Europe
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian forces attack truck in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person – photo
Emergency power outages implemented in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring man, 47 – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:30
Shahed drone hits car park in residential area in Sumy – video
23:12
Russian drone crashes into apartment in Kherson, injuring woman
22:07
Lithuania to allocate nearly €32 million for Ukrainians' education in 2025
21:13
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
20:45
Ukraine ranks first in medal standings at 2025 Para Biathlon World Championships
20:35
Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
20:11
Zelenskyy: Moscow can no longer use energy as weapon against Baltic states
19:49
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
19:36
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project
19:23
Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: