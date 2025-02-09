Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Four people were injured in the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of Russian attacks on Sunday, 9 February.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor continuously attacked Nikopol district throughout the day. The occupiers fired heavy artillery, used FPV drones, and dropped munitions from UAVs. The city of Nikopol, Pokrovske (rural), Marhanets, and Myrove hromadas were affected. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In addition to two people injured in the city of Nikopol, two more were injured in the city of Marhanets. A 30-year-old man, who sustained a mine-blast injury, was taken to hospital in moderate condition. Another injured man, aged 76, will be recovering at home. He was provided with the necessary medical care."

Details: A gas station, infrastructure, an administrative building, an educational institution, a five-story building, a dozen houses, several outbuildings and vehicles were damaged in Nikopol district. Additionally, two gas pipelines and two power lines were damaged.

