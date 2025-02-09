Lithuania to allocate nearly €32 million for Ukrainians' education in 2025

Lithuania will allocate nearly €32 million in 2025 for the education of Ukrainians who have arrived in the country due to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The decision was made during a Lithuanian government session this week.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lithuania’s Ministry of Education, Science and Sports requested €4.2 million from the Cabinet of Ministers to reimburse the cost of university tuition fees, grants and scholarships for Ukrainian students who fled the war.

The Ministry also asked for €28.7 million to be allocated towards education for Ukrainian children in preschool, pre-primary and general education in municipal and private schools.

The Ministry of Finance, which submitted the draft resolution to the government, slightly reduced the amount of funding to be allocated for education. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal.

The aforementioned funds are for Ukrainians who enrolled in higher education institutions in Lithuania in 2022 and 2023 and are continuing their studies this year.

Since September 2024, there has been no state funding for Ukrainians who finished school in Ukraine, although some universities are providing funding themselves.

The Ministry of Finance noted that a decision on funding from 1 September will be made later, based on the actual number of students.

It said no funds were planned for this purpose when the 2025-2027 budget was drafted, as it was not possible to predict the number of recipients in advance or how much funding would be required.

Vilnius City Council has decided to change the procedure for settling Ukrainian refugees. Newly arrived refugees will now be able to live free of charge in municipal accommodation for up to six months.

In October 2024, it was reported that Lithuania would provide a one-off payment of €176 to newly arrived refugees from Ukraine.

