Zelenskyy responds to US Senator Graham on resignation

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 05:18
Zelenskyy during an interview with Fox News. Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to calls from US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham regarding his resignation, stating that the president of Ukraine would be elected by Ukrainians.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, citing Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News

Details: Graham stated that Zelenskyy had "behaved terribly" during his conversation with Trump and said he "either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change".

Zelenskyy, in turn, responded to Graham, saying that only Ukrainians would vote for their president.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I don’t know if he [Graham] will be happy after my words. This decision can do only people of Ukraine."

"If the US supports NATO [accession], up to, I think it’s enough for Ukraine. I did all I had to do. And if somebody is not happy with me, okay [I will resign]."

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with his US counterpart Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • The minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine collapsed.
  • Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".
  • Zelenskyy answered a question about whether he would like to apologise to his American counterpart Donald Trump after a dispute in the White House that occurred earlier on 28 February. 

