Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: number of casualties rises – photos

The number of people injured in a Russian strike in Odesa Oblast on the evening of 28 February has risen to three.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A 41-year-old man has been killed. Three others have been injured and taken to hospital.

A single-storey house, lorries and cars on the premises of a business and a sports facility caught fire as a result of the strike.

Background: Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa on the evening of 28 February.

