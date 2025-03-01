Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: number of casualties rises – photos
Saturday, 1 March 2025, 09:43
The number of people injured in a Russian strike in Odesa Oblast on the evening of 28 February has risen to three.
Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: A 41-year-old man has been killed. Three others have been injured and taken to hospital.
A single-storey house, lorries and cars on the premises of a business and a sports facility caught fire as a result of the strike.
Background: Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa on the evening of 28 February.
