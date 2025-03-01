Trudeau: Ukraine's fight matters to us all

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed support for Ukraine after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned into an argument at the White House.

Source: Trudeau on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trudeau noted that Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine, and Ukrainians have been fighting with courage and resilience for three years.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace."

Background:

Members of the US Democratic Party defended Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance publicly scolded the Ukrainian leader at a meeting in the Oval Office.

Russian officials have reacted with a wave of gloating to the failure of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks at the White House.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!