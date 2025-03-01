All Sections
Trudeau: Ukraine's fight matters to us all

European Pravda, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 11:01
Trudeau: Ukraine's fight matters to us all
Justin Trudeau. Stock photo: Sedat Suna/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed support for Ukraine after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned into an argument at the White House.

Source: Trudeau on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trudeau noted that Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine, and Ukrainians have been fighting with courage and resilience for three years. 

Quote: "Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace." 

Background:

CanadaUSA
