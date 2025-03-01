Georgian PM wishes Trump courage in "difficult struggle" for peace

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has criticised those who supposedly attacked Donald Trump with condemnation of his "peacekeeping efforts" regarding Ukraine.

Source: Kobakhidze on Facebook on Saturday, 1 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kobakhidze said that yesterday "a clear line was drawn again between the party of war and the party of peace". This is how Kobakhidze commented on the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, 28 February.

"I am not so much referring to the dispute between Trump and Zelenskyy as to the subsequent reaction to this dispute. President Trump and his peacekeeping efforts are being condemned one by one by the people responsible for unleashing a bloodshed war and the cold-blooded murder of Ukraine and thousands of Ukrainians," the Georgian leader wrote.

He said that the "party of a global war" immediately mobilised its speakers against President Trump.

"Yesterday, the line was again crossed between the forces that want peace and are concerned about the fate of Ukrainians and those that want to kill every last Ukrainian. It also became clear that the party of global war and the Deep State will not give up the war so easily," Kobakhidze added.

He wished Donald Trump "endurance and courage in this difficult struggle".

Background:

One of the leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, Tino Chrupalla, said that peace in Ukraine should be achieved even without the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán thanked Trump after the argument.

