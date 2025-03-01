All Sections
Sky News: Baltic states are unhappy that UK did not invite them to summit on Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 1 March 2025, 11:50
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

The Baltic states are very unhappy that the UK did not invite their leaders to take part in the summit on Ukraine on 2 March.

Source: Sky News with reference to a source in European diplomatic circles  

Details: The source, who is familiar with the situation, warned that Moscow will notice with interest that Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have not been invited to the summit.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is due to host the leaders of more than a dozen European countries at a summit in the UK on Sunday, 2 March, to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and wider European security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend the summit.

A diplomatic source confirmed that Starmer would have a phone call with the Baltic leaders but noted that this is a poor substitute for not participating in the summit.

"We are truly very unhappy with a refusal to invite the Baltic leaders," the source said.

The three Baltic states, located on NATO's eastern flank on the border with Russia, are among Ukraine's biggest supporters. They have provided arms and financial assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces in the fight against Russia’s invasion.

Background: UK Prime Minister Starmer had a phone call with the Ukrainian president the day before, following an argument between President Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House, and confirmed that he was waiting for him at the summit in London.

