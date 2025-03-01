All Sections
Ukrainian power engineers restore power to more than 27,000 consumers over past day

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 1 March 2025, 12:49
Power transmission lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian power engineers managed to restore power to more than 27,000 consumers over the course of the period from 28 February to 1 March.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: Over the past day, power engineers have restored power to 36,460 consumers who were cut off from the power grid as a result of combat actions.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the statement said.

The water level in the pond at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently occupied by Russian forces, is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Background: On 28 February, Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, cancelled emergency power outages that were introduced because of Russian attacks.

