Ukraine's Defence Ministry codified 100 new weapons in February

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 1 March 2025, 14:04
Ukraine's Defence Ministry codified 100 new weapons in February
A Ukrainian-made drone. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified more than 100 pieces of weaponry over the past month, most of which are produced in Ukraine.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Defence

Details: The Ministry of Defence stated that the weapons in question are unmanned aerial systems, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, chemical warfare agents, vehicles, aviation equipment and other military assets.

Over 90% of the codified weapons are of Ukrainian manufacture.

In comparison, during the same period last year, approximately 60 weapons were codified, with only about a third of them being produced in Ukraine.

Background: Kyiv could potentially generate up to €2 billion annually in taxes from the controlled export of Ukrainian arms.

Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Defence
