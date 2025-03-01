Ukraine's Defence Ministry codified 100 new weapons in February

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified more than 100 pieces of weaponry over the past month, most of which are produced in Ukraine.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Defence

Details: The Ministry of Defence stated that the weapons in question are unmanned aerial systems, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, chemical warfare agents, vehicles, aviation equipment and other military assets.

Over 90% of the codified weapons are of Ukrainian manufacture.

In comparison, during the same period last year, approximately 60 weapons were codified, with only about a third of them being produced in Ukraine.

Background: Kyiv could potentially generate up to €2 billion annually in taxes from the controlled export of Ukrainian arms.

