Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday afternoon

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Keir Starmer during Starmer’s visit to Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet at Downing Street on the afternoon of Saturday, 1 March.

Source: numerous British media outlets, citing a UK government spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The spokesperson confirmed this in a statement after a plane carrying the Ukrainian president arrived in the UK on Saturday.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy will attend a major summit in London organised by Starmer on the security of Ukraine and Europe.

Background:

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Starmer had a phone call with the Ukrainian president following an argument between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House. He confirmed that he was waiting for Zelenskyy at the summit in London.

On 28 February, Starmer also spoke with Donald Trump on the phone.

Afterwards, the UK government stated that Starmer "retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine".

