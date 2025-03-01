All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian border guards destroy trench, killing 14 Russians – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 15:49
Ukrainian border guards destroy trench, killing 14 Russians – video
Target. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed Russian trenches in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 14 Russian soldiers.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Soldiers from the Hart 3rd Combat Brigade deployed drones and mortars to target fortifications of the Russians, who are attempting to gain a foothold on the Vovchansk front.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy spotted our ‘birds’ [drones] and tried to hit them with small arms fire but it didn't help them.  We can confirm the killing of 14 occupiers."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Border Guard ServicewarKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:
Britain will support Ukraine for as long as it takes – UK PM
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
Zelenskyy reported to have arrived in UK – video
Trump: Putin wants to end war, while Zelenskyy wants to fight
Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
All News
State Border Guard Service
Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian equipment and kill infantrymen in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Russian sabotage groups tried to cross Ukraine's border twice in 2025
Ukrainian border guards sink Russian boat in country's south – video
RECENT NEWS
20:19
Britain will support Ukraine for as long as it takes – UK PM
20:03
updatedRussians hit high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out – video
19:44
Russians strike at Odesa port, injuring staff and damaging foreign vessel
19:36
Meeting between Zelenskyy and UK PM begins in London
19:13
Head of Ukrainian President's Office insisted on signing deal in Washington, Kellogg was opposed – The New York Post
18:58
Speaker of Polish Sejm supports Zelenskyy after White House row
18:22
NATO secretary general believes Zelenskyy should restore relationship with Trump
17:22
Zelenskyy to meet with UK PM this evening and the King on Sunday
17:05
Ukrainian girl, 13, conquers 5K on prosthetic legs at Tokyo Marathon – photos
16:59
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: