Ukrainian border guards destroy trench, killing 14 Russians – video

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed Russian trenches in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 14 Russian soldiers.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Soldiers from the Hart 3rd Combat Brigade deployed drones and mortars to target fortifications of the Russians, who are attempting to gain a foothold on the Vovchansk front.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy spotted our ‘birds’ [drones] and tried to hit them with small arms fire but it didn't help them. We can confirm the killing of 14 occupiers."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!