Unrecognised Transnistria returns 3 million cubic metres of borrowed gas to Moldova

The Russian-backed region of Transnistria has returned three million cubic metres of gas to Moldova, which had been borrowed to keep the region’s gas system operational.

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, citing Moldovagaz, the largest energy company in Moldova, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Moldovagaz reported that Tiraspoltransgaz, the largest gas supplier in Transnistria, had returned the three million cubic metres of natural gas borrowed under the terms of the contract. The gas was provided to maintain pressure in the region's gas transmission system and ensure its functionality.

Under the terms, Transnistria had until 1 March to either return the gas or pay for it.

Background:

Effective 1 March, energy tariffs in unrecognised Transnistria will be raised following the region's cessation of receiving free Russian gas on 1 January.

Earlier, Chișinău and Tiraspol agreed on a scheme for gas supply to Transnistria through a Hungarian company with Russian loans.

This supply arrangement was approved after Tiraspol rejected the €60 million offered by the European Union to resolve the energy crisis. The assistance was tied to several economic and political conditions.

