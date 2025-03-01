Ukrainian girl, 13, conquers 5K on prosthetic legs at Tokyo Marathon – photos
Yana Stepanenko, a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl who lost both her legs in a Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, has completed the 5K Tokyo Marathon Friendly Run. She ran the race to raise money for prosthetics for a Ukrainian defender wounded in the war.
Source: UNBROKEN, a Ukrainian national rehabilitation centre
Details: UNBROKEN reports that Yana completed the 5 km segment of one of the world's largest races, the World Marathon Majors, in one hour.
"It was hard to run, but I did it! I’m in a great mood. So many people here are supporting me.
I walked a bit, ran at times, stopped to adjust my prosthetics and kept moving towards my goal," Yana said after crossing the finish line.
Yana took part in the race to raise funds for sports prostheses for Oleksandr Zhavnenko, a 36-year-old soldier with the Azov Brigade. Both the defender’s legs had to be amputated due to his injuries, and Yana wants to help him regain an active life.
Read more: Ukrainian polar explorer comes back to Antarctica after severe war injury – photos
Background:
- On 8 April 2022, Yana Stepanenko and her family were injured in a Russian missile attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk. Russian forces launched a missile equipped with cluster munitions on the station, which was crowded with over 4,000 people.
- The attack claimed 61 lives and left 121 people injured. Yana’s mother lost a leg and Yana lost both of her legs.
- The family was later evacuated to the United States, where they received specialist treatment and rehabilitation.
- In April 2024, Yana took part in the Boston Marathon.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!