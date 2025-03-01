All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian girl, 13, conquers 5K on prosthetic legs at Tokyo Marathon – photos

Anna KovalenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 17:05
Ukrainian girl, 13, conquers 5K on prosthetic legs at Tokyo Marathon – photos
It took Yana just one hour to cover the distance. Photo: UNBROKEN Ukraine/Facebook

Yana Stepanenko, a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl who lost both her legs in a Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, has completed the 5K Tokyo Marathon Friendly Run. She ran the race to raise money for prosthetics for a Ukrainian defender wounded in the war.

Source: UNBROKEN, a Ukrainian national rehabilitation centre

Details: UNBROKEN reports that Yana completed the 5 km segment of one of the world's largest races, the World Marathon Majors, in one hour.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Unbroken

"It was hard to run, but I did it! I’m in a great mood. So many people here are supporting me.

I walked a bit, ran at times, stopped to adjust my prosthetics and kept moving towards my goal," Yana said after crossing the finish line.

Yana took part in the race to raise funds for sports prostheses for Oleksandr Zhavnenko, a 36-year-old soldier with the Azov Brigade. Both the defender’s legs had to be amputated due to his injuries, and Yana wants to help him regain an active life.

Read more: Ukrainian polar explorer comes back to Antarctica after severe war injury – photos

Background: 

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

societycasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
Zelenskyy reported to have arrived in UK – video
Trump: Putin wants to end war, while Zelenskyy wants to fight
Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
All News
society
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Ukraine's representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2025 chosen – videos
Death rate exceeded birth rate by almost three times in Ukraine in 2024
RECENT NEWS
22:29
updatedRussians hit high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out – video, photos
21:40
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
21:31
EU Ambassador says EU-Ukraine cooperation on critical raw materials will continue as before
21:22
Russian attack on Beryslav kills one woman
20:47
Macron reiterates that it is Putin, not Zelenskyy, who "plays World War III"
20:19
Britain will support Ukraine for as long as it takes – UK PM
19:44
Russians strike at Odesa port, injuring staff and damaging foreign vessel
19:36
Meeting between Zelenskyy and UK PM begins in London
19:13
Head of Ukrainian President's Office insisted on signing deal in Washington, Kellogg was opposed – The New York Post
18:58
Speaker of Polish Sejm supports Zelenskyy after White House row
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: