Zelenskyy to meet with UK PM this evening and the King on Sunday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the evening of 1 March and with King Charles III on Sunday, 2 March.

Source: Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhii Nykyforov, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: A meeting between Zelenskyy and Starmer is scheduled for Saturday, 1 March at 17:00 London time.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy will attend a summit of European leaders focused on supporting Ukraine.

Several bilateral meetings are also planned, including one with King Charles III.

Background:

Zelenskyy landed in the UK on Saturday following his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office the day before, which ended in a spat.

After the meeting, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a phone call with the Ukrainian president and confirmed that he was looking forward to seeing Zelenskyy at the summit in London. On 28 February, Starmer also spoke with Donald Trump on the phone.

Afterwards, the UK government stated that Starmer "retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine".

