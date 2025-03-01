All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians strike at Odesa port, injuring staff and damaging foreign vessel

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 March 2025, 19:44
Russians strike at Odesa port, injuring staff and damaging foreign vessel
The vessel LEVANTE F. Stock photo: marinetraffic

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa on Saturday evening destroyed port infrastructure and a Panama-flagged civilian vessel. Two port employees were injured.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet

Quote: "The enemy fired a ballistic missile on Odesa... The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel under the flag of the Republic of Panama owned by a European company.

Advertisement:

Two men, employees of the port, were injured.

All the relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the injured."

Details: Dumska reports that the Levante F, a container ship owned by the Swiss company MSC and registered under the Republic of Panama's flag, was damaged as a result of a Russian ballistic attack with an Iskander-M missile on port infrastructure. The vessel had arrived in Odesa's harbour early on 1 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikeportsships
Advertisement:
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
Zelenskyy reported to have arrived in UK – video
Trump: Putin wants to end war, while Zelenskyy wants to fight
Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
All News
missile strike
Russian 25 February attack: Ukrainian air defence downs 6 missiles and 133 drones
Zelenskyy: Russia has launched thousands of guided bombs and drones over past week – video
Number of people injured in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to five – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:29
updatedRussians hit high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out – video, photos
21:40
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
21:31
EU Ambassador says EU-Ukraine cooperation on critical raw materials will continue as before
21:22
Russian attack on Beryslav kills one woman
20:47
Macron reiterates that it is Putin, not Zelenskyy, who "plays World War III"
20:19
Britain will support Ukraine for as long as it takes – UK PM
19:44
Russians strike at Odesa port, injuring staff and damaging foreign vessel
19:36
Meeting between Zelenskyy and UK PM begins in London
19:13
Head of Ukrainian President's Office insisted on signing deal in Washington, Kellogg was opposed – The New York Post
18:58
Speaker of Polish Sejm supports Zelenskyy after White House row
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: