Russians strike at Odesa port, injuring staff and damaging foreign vessel
A Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa on Saturday evening destroyed port infrastructure and a Panama-flagged civilian vessel. Two port employees were injured.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet
Quote: "The enemy fired a ballistic missile on Odesa... The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel under the flag of the Republic of Panama owned by a European company.
Two men, employees of the port, were injured.
All the relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the injured."
Details: Dumska reports that the Levante F, a container ship owned by the Swiss company MSC and registered under the Republic of Panama's flag, was damaged as a result of a Russian ballistic attack with an Iskander-M missile on port infrastructure. The vessel had arrived in Odesa's harbour early on 1 March.
