All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians hit high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out – video, photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 March 2025, 22:29
Russians hit high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out – video, photos
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Screenshot from the video from Ivan Fedorov's Telegram

Russian troops struck a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday evening, causing a fire.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 19:33, Fedorov warned of the threat of attack drones in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, then reported the operation of air defences, and then the strike.

Quote: "The enemy hit a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. The strike caused a fire.

Rescue workers and medics arrived at the scene."

 
Fire at the site of the strike.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Updated: At 20:18, Fedorov said that doctors have no reports of injured people in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

An ambulance crew is on duty at the site of the hit.

 
Fire at the site of the strike.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Later, Fedorov added that the Russian Shahed drone destroyed the roof of the residential building. It caught fire over an area of 300 square metres.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhiadrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
Zelenskyy reported to have arrived in UK – video
Trump: Putin wants to end war, while Zelenskyy wants to fight
Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia injures elderly woman and sparks multiple fires – photos
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs, injuring woman – videos, photos
Fifth underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:29
updatedRussians hit high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out – video, photos
21:40
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
21:31
EU Ambassador says EU-Ukraine cooperation on critical raw materials will continue as before
21:22
Russian attack on Beryslav kills one woman
20:47
Macron reiterates that it is Putin, not Zelenskyy, who "plays World War III"
20:19
Britain will support Ukraine for as long as it takes – UK PM
19:44
Russians strike at Odesa port, injuring staff and damaging foreign vessel
19:36
Meeting between Zelenskyy and UK PM begins in London
19:13
Head of Ukrainian President's Office insisted on signing deal in Washington, Kellogg was opposed – The New York Post
18:58
Speaker of Polish Sejm supports Zelenskyy after White House row
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: