Russians hit high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out – video, photos

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Screenshot from the video from Ivan Fedorov's Telegram

Russian troops struck a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday evening, causing a fire.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Наслідки ворожого удару по Запоріжжю. Відео: Іван Федоров у Telegram pic.twitter.com/eyYghUjvue Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 1, 2025

Details: At 19:33, Fedorov warned of the threat of attack drones in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, then reported the operation of air defences, and then the strike.

Quote: "The enemy hit a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. The strike caused a fire.

Rescue workers and medics arrived at the scene."

Fire at the site of the strike. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Updated: At 20:18, Fedorov said that doctors have no reports of injured people in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

An ambulance crew is on duty at the site of the hit.

Fire at the site of the strike. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Later, Fedorov added that the Russian Shahed drone destroyed the roof of the residential building. It caught fire over an area of 300 square metres.

