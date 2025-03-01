Pro-Ukrainian protesters stage demonstration against US Vice President Vance on his holiday – photos, video

Protesters have rallied in support of Ukraine as US Vice President JD Vance's motorcade arrived in Vermont, where he is holidaying with his family.

Source: Voice of America reporter Ostap Yarysh on Facebook, citing a Fox News story

Quote from Yarysh: "Fox News reports that demonstrators in Vermont disrupted Vice President JD Vance's ski resort holiday by greeting his motorcade with signs reading 'Ski in Russia', 'Vermont stands with Ukraine', 'Support Ukraine, not Putin'."

Details: The Fox News story noted that Vance was on his way to a ski resort when he was met by protesters carrying Ukrainian flags and pro-Ukrainian slogans.

Wow: JD Vance is apparently skiing in Vermont this weekend and the locals aren’t having it. Thousands have lined the streets in protest. pic.twitter.com/ngbRc0zPoG — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 1, 2025

More protesters met Vance's family near the resort. The family eventually drove off in an unknown direction.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early on Friday following a spat with US President Donald Trump and JD Vance, which led to the collapse of the minerals deal between the US and Ukraine.

Trump accused Zelenskyy of "disrespecting" the United States and claimed the Ukrainian president was "not ready for peace".

Zelenskyy acknowledged that the spat was detrimental to both sides but explained his reasons for engaging in the altercation.

Media reports suggest that the Trump administration is considering halting all current military aid to Ukraine in response to Zelenskyy’s comments in the Oval Office.

Following the incident, European leaders, EU officials and Democratic members of the US Congress have publicly supported Ukraine.

