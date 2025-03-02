Lithuania invests €20 million in joint arms production with Ukraine

Lithuania has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine in the defence sector, investing €20 million in the development of Ukraine's defence industry and initiating the creation of joint weapons production facilities.

Source: press service for Lithuania's Ministry of Defence

Details: The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence has expressed its intention to continue actively supporting Kyiv by investing in Ukraine’s defence industry. Dovilė Šakalienė, Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence, stressed the significant potential of the Ukrainian defence industry to become a key player in the global market, citing the high level of experience and motivation among Ukrainian engineers, as well as the determination and strategic thinking of decision-makers in the sector.

"Lithuania will continue investing in the Ukrainian defence industry, procuring from Ukraine for Ukraine. We've allocated €20 million for this purpose and the amount will keep growing. However, we aim for even closer cooperation – the development of joint Lithuanian-Ukrainian arms production both in Lithuania and Ukraine," said Šakalienė.

The specific types of weapons covered by the agreement have not been disclosed for security reasons. In the coming weeks, Lithuania and Ukraine will hold joint meetings in Lithuania to discuss the implementation of the agreement and the next steps in developing cooperation in the defence sector.

