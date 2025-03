Ukrainian air defences respond to Russian-launched aerial assets in 13 Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 63 Russian drones. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces launched 79 loitering munitions on Ukraine on the night of 1-2 March. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 63 of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: A further 16 Russian drones disappeared from radar.

Advertisement:

The Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Shahed loitering munitions and drones of other types are confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The Russian attack has affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!