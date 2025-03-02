All Sections
Russian drone strike injures woman near Khmelnytskyi – photos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 March 2025, 10:07
The Russian drone wreckage. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

A Russian drone strike caused a fire and damage at a house in the village of Pyrohivtsi in Khmelnytskyi Oblast’s Khmelnytskyi district on the night of 1-2 March, injuring a woman.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The injured woman is 76 years old.

The blast wave also damaged nine houses, an electrical transformer, power lines and the roof of a warehouse belonging to a local company.

 

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that six Russian drones had been downed over the oblast. A total of 266 private and 11 business customers were cut off from the power grid.

 

