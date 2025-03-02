Russian drone strike injures woman near Khmelnytskyi – photos
Sunday, 2 March 2025, 10:07
A Russian drone strike caused a fire and damage at a house in the village of Pyrohivtsi in Khmelnytskyi Oblast’s Khmelnytskyi district on the night of 1-2 March, injuring a woman.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The injured woman is 76 years old.
Advertisement:
The blast wave also damaged nine houses, an electrical transformer, power lines and the roof of a warehouse belonging to a local company.
Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that six Russian drones had been downed over the oblast. A total of 266 private and 11 business customers were cut off from the power grid.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!