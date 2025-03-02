Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk claims gold in rhythmic gymnastics at Grand Prix opening stage

The Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team has secured a double podium finish at the first stage of the Grand Prix in Estonia.

Details: Ukraine was represented in the women’s all-around by Taisiia Onofriichuk, Polina Karika and Anastasiia Ikan.

Onofriichuk received 115.8 points from the judges across four disciplines, securing the gold medal.

Karika finished second in the hoop, ball and ribbon exercises but ultimately scored 109.1 points, earning bronze. Ikan, despite finishing fourth in the all-around, did not qualify for the finals due to the limit of two athletes per country.

With these results, both Karika and Onofriichuk have qualified for all the individual finals, set to take place today, 2 March.

Background: On 28 February, Ukrainian Anna Maksymenko won a gold medal at the European Junior Championships in Antalya, Türkiye.

