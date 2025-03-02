All Sections
Three civilians injured in Russian artillery strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 March 2025, 15:57
Three civilians injured in Russian artillery strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
A civilian being transported after the Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Three civilians were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 2 March.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that an 84-year-old man had been retrieved from under the rubble. He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Two women, 44 and 82, have also been injured.

Emergency workers are working at the scene of the strike.

