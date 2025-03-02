NATO secretary general expresses optimism ahead of London meeting

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed positive expectations for the summit in London, which will discuss European defence and support for Ukraine.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte is one of many leaders who have arrived at the London summit.

"Very positive heading into today’s meeting in London. Three key points:

Support Ukraine today. All in Europe will need to give more We all want a peace deal, and it has to last. Europe is really stepping up here To keep NATO strong, Europe will increase defence spending," Rutte said.

Background:

Earlier, Rutte noted that sustainable peace in Ukraine requires joint work between the US, Ukraine and Europe and hopes for reconciliation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, after the spat in the White House.

After the spat with Zelenskyy, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian president wanted to continue the war, while Russian ruler Vladimir Putin was ready for peace.

Zelenskyy noted the White House incident was not beneficial for either side but explained why he had actively engaged in it. He later elaborated on his position, stressing that he could not agree to a truce without guarantees for Ukraine.

