Fiercest fighting takes place in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian artillery in action. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 16:00 on 2 March, 72 combat engagements have taken place on the front lines. Russian forces have conducted the highest number of attacks on the Kursk front (Russia), as well as on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 2 March

Details: Border towns and villages of Ukraine continue to suffer from Russian artillery attacks. On Sunday, 2 March, Russian forces targeted the settlements of Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Hirky, Koreniok and Petrushivka in Sumy Oblast. A Russian airstrike hit the village of Liutivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attempted to advance towards the settlement of Zahryzove once since the beginning of the day, but Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the attack.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched seven assaults near the settlement of Nove and in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops attempted 12 attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, with six combat engagements still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, 13 clashes of varying intensity took place on 2 March. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Tarasivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. Russian aircraft carried out strikes on Pokrovsk, Hryshyne and Leontovychi.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces attempted four assaults in the directions of Kostiantynopil and Skudne, but were stopped by Ukrainian defenders. Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Voskresenka and Sichneve.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Pryiutne. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled one attack near the settlement of Pryvilne.

A battle is ongoing near the settlement of Nesterianka on the Orikhiv front.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces have launched two assaults on Ukrainian positions, with one engagement still underway.

In Kursk Oblast (Russia), Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian attacks, with eight combat engagements still ongoing. Additionally, Russian troops conducted 10 airstrikes, launching 17 guided aerial bombs.

