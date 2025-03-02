UK PM: US can be brought back to negotiations despite dispute with Zelenskyy

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed suggestions that following recent events, the coalition of European states and Ukraine cannot rely on the United States.

Source: Starmer at a press conference following the London summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer emphasised that after his phone conversation with Trump the day before, he was convinced that the US could be involved in efforts to guarantee peace in Ukraine.

The prime minister stressed that he could not disclose details of the discussion but was hopeful of a positive outcome.

Quote: "I would not be taking this step down this road if I did not think that it was something that would yield a positive outcome in terms of ensuring that we move together – Ukraine, Europe, the UK and the US – together towards a lasting peace."

More details: Starmer also rejected journalists' suggestions that the US could no longer be trusted after the events in the Oval Office.

"I do not accept that the US is an unreliable ally," he said, citing previous long-standing partnerships with past administrations as evidence.

He also indicated that a key condition for peace should be guarantees that Ukraine will not face another attack. "If a deal is done, it has to be a deal that is then defended, because what we’ve seen in the past is a cessation of the hostilities without any back-up and that was readily breached by Russia. And that is precisely the situation that I think we need to avoid this time round," he stated.

Starmer reaffirmed the UK's readiness to take part in a peacekeeping mission "with boots on the ground and planes in the air".

Background: Earlier, Starmer announced that the UK would allocate £1.6 billion for Ukraine to purchase air defence missiles.

