All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK PM: US can be brought back to negotiations despite dispute with Zelenskyy

Serhiy SydorenkoSunday, 2 March 2025, 20:18
UK PM: US can be brought back to negotiations despite dispute with Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer. Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed suggestions that following recent events, the coalition of European states and Ukraine cannot rely on the United States.

Source: Starmer at a press conference following the London summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer emphasised that after his phone conversation with Trump the day before, he was convinced that the US could be involved in efforts to guarantee peace in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The prime minister stressed that he could not disclose details of the discussion but was hopeful of a positive outcome.

Quote: "I would not be taking this step down this road if I did not think that it was something that would yield a positive outcome in terms of ensuring that we move together – Ukraine, Europe, the UK and the US – together towards a lasting peace." 

More details: Starmer also rejected journalists' suggestions that the US could no longer be trusted after the events in the Oval Office.

"I do not accept that the US is an unreliable ally," he said, citing previous long-standing partnerships with past administrations as evidence.

He also indicated that a key condition for peace should be guarantees that Ukraine will not face another attack. "If a deal is done, it has to be a deal that is then defended, because what we’ve seen in the past is a cessation of the hostilities without any back-up and that was readily breached by Russia. And that is precisely the situation that I think we need to avoid this time round," he stated.

Starmer reaffirmed the UK's readiness to take part in a peacekeeping mission "with boots on the ground and planes in the air".

Background: Earlier, Starmer announced that the UK would allocate £1.6 billion for Ukraine to purchase air defence missiles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
Security summit in London concludes
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: IAEA violated Ukraine's sovereignty due to Russian blackmail
Russia and China seek to recruit officials dismissed by Trump, CNN says
Starmer will urge Zelenskyy to mend ties with Trump at summit – FT, Bloomberg
Trump is not Biden for Zelenskyy "to try to do this kind of thing", Advisor Waltz says on White House spat
All News
USA
Trump administration wants Russia to agree to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
Half of Americans support Ukraine in war, but only 11% see such support from Trump
Ukraine needs leader who can engage with both US and Russia, says US president's adviser
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Zelenskyy's office reports on London summit outcomes: leveraging of NATO mechanisms under consideration
21:21
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
21:01
EU Commission president: Ukraine must be turned into "steel porcupine, indigestible to invaders"
20:45
Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of 5,000 UK-funded air defence missiles
20:37
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast: one killed, one injured
20:18
UK PM: US can be brought back to negotiations despite dispute with Zelenskyy
19:59
UK PM: Britain ready to back "coalition of the willing" with "boots on the ground and planes in the air"
19:44
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2bn for purchase of 5,000 air defence missiles
19:29
Ukrainian ambassador to Poland calls former Polish minister's criticism of Zelenskyy unacceptable
19:21
Trump administration wants Russia to agree to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: