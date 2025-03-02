All Sections
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast: one killed, one injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 20:37
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast: one killed, one injured
Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState Map

A woman was killed and a man was injured on Sunday, 2 March in a Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 17:30, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a UAV in the Beryslav district.

As a result of the explosion, a 48-year-old woman sustained severe injuries and died at the scene...

A 53-year-old man was also injured. He was taken to hospital with blast and head injuries, as well as a concussion. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary medical assistance."

