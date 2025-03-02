All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 21:21
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Charles III. Photo: The royal family on X (Twitter)

Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the evening of 2 March.

Source: the Royal Family on X (Twitter)

Quote: "This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Sandringham House."

Details: The post includes a photograph of King Charles and Zelenskyy.

The press service of the Ukrainian president has not yet commented on the meeting.

Background: Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy participated in an international summit on Ukraine and European security organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

