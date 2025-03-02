Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
Sunday, 2 March 2025, 21:21
Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the evening of 2 March.
Source: the Royal Family on X (Twitter)
Quote: "This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Sandringham House."
Details: The post includes a photograph of King Charles and Zelenskyy.
The press service of the Ukrainian president has not yet commented on the meeting.
Background: Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy participated in an international summit on Ukraine and European security organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
