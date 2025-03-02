Zelenskyy's office reports on London summit outcomes: leveraging of NATO mechanisms under consideration

Participants at the London summit on Ukraine and European security have reached a clear consensus that any potential ceasefire must be based on strong security guarantees, with the possibility of leveraging North Atlantic Treaty mechanisms being considered.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s press service on the evening of 2 March, following the summit

Quote: "The leaders discussed continued financial support for Ukraine’s defence industry, including investments in domestic arms production, as well as increased funding for Europe's defence sector.

Sanctions against Russia, including frozen Russian assets, will remain in place until a lasting peace is achieved.

Additionally, there is a clear consensus that strong security guarantees must be the foundation of any potential ceasefire. In particular, the possibility of leveraging the mechanisms of the North Atlantic Treaty as one of the security guarantees and strengthening the Ukrainian army is being considered.

The ceasefire must begin with the exchange of prisoners and the return of children. This would be a step to demonstrate Russia’s genuine intent for peace."

Details: The leaders also discussed the crucial role of the US in ensuring adequate support and joint efforts towards ending the war and maintaining transatlantic unity.

"A concrete plan, based on proposals from France and the United Kingdom, will continue to be developed. The next meeting of European leaders will take place in the near future, where a new enhanced defense plan for Europe will be presented," the statement reads.

The president’s press service noted that the London summit brought together 18 heads of state and government and leaders of international institutions.

The following leaders participated in the discussions: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, acting Romanian President Ilie Bolojan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

