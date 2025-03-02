Kursk front becomes hottest on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 30 Russian attacks have been recorded on the Kursk front on Sunday, 2 March. There were also 18 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front, 15 on the Lyman front and 14 on the Toretsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 2 March

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces continue to operate on the Kursk front. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 30 enemy attacks on this front today. Moreover, enemy aircraft carried out 14 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs, as well as 398 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 11 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: A total of 97 combat clashes took place over the course of the day. Russian forces carried out one missile attack and 62 airstrikes, using four missiles and 62 guided aerial bombs, and 869 attacks with kamikaze drones, as well as over 4,000 attacks on the position of Ukrainian troops.

On the Kharkiv front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled a Russian assault near the settlement of Vovchansk. Meanwhile, Russian troops dropped four guided aerial bombs near the settlement of Dovzhyk.

Russia attacked Ukrainian fortifications on the Kupiansk front three times near the settlements of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, and Lozova. One combat clash is still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times near the settlements of Nove, Yampolivka, and Novomykhailivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks close to the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and Oleksandro-Shul'tyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian soldiers carried out 14 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

Russian forces carried out 18 assault and offensive actions on the Pokrovsk front over the course of the day. The Russians remain most active near the settlements of Tarasivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Vodyane Druhe and Ulakly. Two combat clashes are ongoing. Russia carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Leontovychi, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novopavlivka and Horikhove.

According to earlier calculations, on Sunday, Ukrainian soldiers killed 100 and injured 83 Russian troops on this front and they destroyed an armoured car, an armoured personnel carrier, seven vehicles, a motorcycle, three mortars and a cannon. Significant damage was done to a car, a portable electronic warfare system, and three Russian cannons.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. The Russians were attempting to advance towards the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Pryvilne and Skudne. Meanwhile, Russia carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Voskresenka and Sichneve.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian forces struck near the settlements of Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zaliznychne.

Two combat clashes occurred on the Orikhiv front near the settlements of Nesteryanka and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times.

