Zelenskyy: relations with US remain strong, support will continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the partnership between Kyiv and Washington remains strong and US support for Ukraine will continue.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with British journalists at Stansted Airport

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the United States has become a partner of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I believe that the partnership between Ukraine and the United States is strong enough. Yes, it has probably been at its strongest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, because we didn’t have the level of support from the United States before that compared to what we have had after the full-scale invasion began.

I am confident that our cooperation will continue because it is more than just a relationship at a certain point in time. Ukraine’s failure is not just a problem for one country, but also a failure for Europe and the United States."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that if the international community had actively opposed Russia's aggression 10 years ago and prevented the Kremlin from expanding its occupation of Ukrainian territories, this could have been "a strong deterrent signal that would have prevented the full-scale invasion".

"I believe that we are all interested in not allowing Putin to win," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!