Zelenskyy: In coming weeks, it will become clear how Ukraine will be strengthened

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 3 March 2025, 01:18
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has agreements with European partners on strengthening security. A series of meetings will take place in the coming weeks, providing a clearer vision of future support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with British journalists at Stansted Airport

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is actively working with European partners on security issues. Several important agreements have already been reached, but they are not being publicised, as many meetings are still ahead.

Quote: "We talked a lot about this today and have agreements among our European сounterparts. We are not publicising them because there will be a large number of meetings ahead. In the coming weeks, I think there will be a clearer vision of how Ukraine can be strengthened."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine sees theoretical support regarding military contingents from a significant number of countries.

Quote: "I am not yet ready to name all the countries because, in due time, they will speak for themselves. But it is important that we are discussing this. It is significant that we have received support not only from France and Britain; this is a very serious signal." 

Details: Speaking about the British and French plan, he emphasised that "it is still too early to talk about it".

"I do not want to discuss certain details until our partners have signed off on them," the president stressed.

