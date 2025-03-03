US is ready to resume cooperation when Ukraine is ready for peace – US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington is ready to resume engagement as soon as Ukraine is ready for peace.

Source: Rubio in an interview with the American TV channel ABC on the programme This Week

Details: Rubio emphasised that the US "will be ready to reengage when they're ready to make peace, which is clearly what the President’s [Donald Trump] goal is here".

He noted that Washington is trying to find a way to end the war, but to do so, Russia must be involved in the negotiation process.

Quote: "No one here is claiming Vladimir Putin is going to get the Nobel Peace Prize this year or that he should be the man of the year of the humanitarian association... we need to figure out is there a way to get them to stop the war. And the only way you’re going to do that is to get Russians engaged in negotiations."

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a spat with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

In response, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said it was unclear whether Zelenskyy truly wants to stop the fighting as he came in not dressed in a way to resolve such matters.

Meanwhile, European and EU leaders have publicly supported Ukraine.

