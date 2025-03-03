Russians conduct another "reservist" training in temporarily occupied Mariupol – National Resistance Center

The Russians have conducted military exercises called Storm-2025 in temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, involving local men. After the training was completed, most of them were sent to the line of contact to take part in combat against Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC reported that participants in this event included members of the security forces of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, along with civilians. These were men registered as "reservists" in the occupation administration of the city.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Training these "reservists" is yet another tactic used by the Kremlin to drag the local population into the war against their own homeland. After such exercises, most men do not return home but are instead sent to the front. Through this deception, the Kremlin seeks to replenish its army and prolong its bloody war in Ukraine."

Background:

At the end of February, Russian occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast officially launched mobilisation measures, attempting to disguise them as "training camps".

Earlier, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that Russia was preparing to intensify forced mobilisation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the spring of 2025 to compensate for the significant losses at the front line.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!