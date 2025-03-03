All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: woman injured, business and hospital damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 March 2025, 07:44
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: woman injured, business and hospital damaged – photos
Damaged house. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, injuring a person and damaging an industrial facility, a medical institution and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones in the evening and at night. Air defence forces downed seven UAVs.

Advertisement:

A 52-year-old woman was injured in the attack in Kryvyi Rih. She received medical assistance at the scene and will be treated at home. A fire broke out but was extinguished. An industrial facility, a medical institution, six high-rise buildings and a car were damaged."

 
Affected car
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district in the evening of 2 March and the morning of 3 March.

 
Shattered windows
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"[The enemy] targeted Myrove and Marhanets hromadas with kamikaze drones. No people were killed or injured," Lysak concluded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kryvyi RihDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Russia accuses EU of wanting to continue war in Ukraine, trying to provoke West – ISW
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
Security summit in London concludes
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: IAEA violated Ukraine's sovereignty due to Russian blackmail
Russia and China seek to recruit officials dismissed by Trump, CNN says
Starmer will urge Zelenskyy to mend ties with Trump at summit – FT, Bloomberg
All News
Kryvyi Rih
Number of people injured in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to five – photo
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih, killing civilian and injuring four
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
RECENT NEWS
07:44
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: woman injured, business and hospital damaged – photos
07:33
UpdatedDrones hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries – video
07:14
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers over past day
06:24
Russians conduct another "reservist" training in temporarily occupied Mariupol – National Resistance Center
05:39
Russia accuses EU of wanting to continue war in Ukraine, trying to provoke West – ISW
04:01
Russians advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts as well as Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState
23:24
Zelenskyy: We are ready to sign minerals agreement with US
21:50
Zelenskyy's office reports on London summit outcomes: leveraging of NATO mechanisms under consideration
21:21
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
21:01
EU Commission president: Ukraine must be turned into "steel porcupine, indigestible to invaders"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: