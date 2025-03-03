Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: woman injured, business and hospital damaged – photos

Russian forces have attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, injuring a person and damaging an industrial facility, a medical institution and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones in the evening and at night. Air defence forces downed seven UAVs.

A 52-year-old woman was injured in the attack in Kryvyi Rih. She received medical assistance at the scene and will be treated at home. A fire broke out but was extinguished. An industrial facility, a medical institution, six high-rise buildings and a car were damaged."

Affected car Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district in the evening of 2 March and the morning of 3 March.





Shattered windows Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"[The enemy] targeted Myrove and Marhanets hromadas with kamikaze drones. No people were killed or injured," Lysak concluded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

