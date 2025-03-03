All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians significantly intensify offensive actions in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 3 March 2025, 08:22
Russians significantly intensify offensive actions in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
The battlefield. Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, with a total of 109 combat clashes taking place on the frontline over the past day. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 March

Quote: "Yesterday (2 March - ed.), the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and residential areas, using four missiles, and 88 airstrikes, using 126 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 5,600 attacks, including 124 from multiple-launch rocket systems, in addition to launching 2,375 kamikaze drones."

Advertisement:

Details: Over the past day, one battle took place on the Kharkiv front in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

The Russian troops conducted three attacks on the Kupiansk front. Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near the villages of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and Lozova.

The Russians conducted 15 attacks on the Lyman front, trying to advance near the villages of Nove, Yampolivka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked four times near the city of Chasiv Yar and the villages of Hryhorivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, fourteen Russian attacks were registered in the vicinities of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped eighteen attacks towards Tarasivka, Promin, Pokrovsk Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Vodiane Druhe and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled five attacks near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and Skudne. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Nesterianka and Novodanylivka, but unsuccessfully.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russian troops tried to break through the defensive lines three times.

No offensive actions were registered on the Siversk and Huliaipole fronts.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks on the Kursk front over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 444 artillery shells, including 12 from multiple-launch rocket systems. They also carried out 19 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Former Polish president criticises Trump's behaviour during meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so it is sad to see humiliation during war
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT
All News
General Staff
Kursk front becomes hottest on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
Fiercest fighting takes place in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia loses 1,110 troops in past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
16:59
UK says several ceasefire proposals for Ukraine are on table
16:29
Next German chancellor Merz: White House dispute was deliberate US provocation
16:13
Ukraine's Security Service serves suspicion notice on Russian singer who promised US$11,000 for each destroyed Ukrainian tank
15:03
Former Polish president criticises Trump's behaviour during meeting with Zelenskyy
15:03
Trump says he hasn't given "any Ukraine's land" to Russia and promises to tell "everything as it is"
15:00
UN: 640,000 Ukrainian women to suffer due to US grant cuts for Population Fund
14:58
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
14:13
Ukrainian troops destroy Russia's latest Malva self-propelled artillery system – video
14:12
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so it is sad to see humiliation during war
13:13
Russians attempt to breach Ukrainian border and cut logistics in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: