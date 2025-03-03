Russians significantly intensify offensive actions in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

The battlefield. Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, with a total of 109 combat clashes taking place on the frontline over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 March

Quote: "Yesterday (2 March - ed.), the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and residential areas, using four missiles, and 88 airstrikes, using 126 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 5,600 attacks, including 124 from multiple-launch rocket systems, in addition to launching 2,375 kamikaze drones."

Details: Over the past day, one battle took place on the Kharkiv front in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

The Russian troops conducted three attacks on the Kupiansk front. Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near the villages of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and Lozova.

The Russians conducted 15 attacks on the Lyman front, trying to advance near the villages of Nove, Yampolivka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked four times near the city of Chasiv Yar and the villages of Hryhorivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, fourteen Russian attacks were registered in the vicinities of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped eighteen attacks towards Tarasivka, Promin, Pokrovsk Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Vodiane Druhe and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled five attacks near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and Skudne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Nesterianka and Novodanylivka, but unsuccessfully.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russian troops tried to break through the defensive lines three times.

No offensive actions were registered on the Siversk and Huliaipole fronts.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks on the Kursk front over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 444 artillery shells, including 12 from multiple-launch rocket systems. They also carried out 19 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

