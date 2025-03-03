All Sections
Canada expands sanctions against Russia

Oleksii PavlyshMonday, 3 March 2025, 09:46
Canada expands sanctions against Russia
Stock photo: getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced new sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing aggression against Ukraine during the London summit.

Source: official website of the Canadian prime minister

Quote from the statement: "During the Securing our Future Summit, the Prime Minister announced new sanctions against 10 individuals and 21 entities, including paramilitary organisations and their leaders, to help counter Russia’s reliance on third-party organisations and countries to advance its political and military objectives in Ukraine. 

To date, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 3,000 individuals and entities complicit in Russia’s aggression – and we remain committed to working with our partners to increase economic pressure on Russia."

Quote from Trudeau: "Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty is a fight for freedom and democracy everywhere. The important discussions we had today reinforced our shared resolve: as Allies, we will remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine. 

Canada will be there for Ukraine until there is a just and lasting peace. Slava Ukraini!"

Details: The sanctions target nine leaders of post-Wagner paramilitary organisations, one senior Russian military official associated with them, nine paramilitary organisations operating in Ukraine and the Kremlin’s African network, as well as 12 affiliated organisations responsible for resource extraction within this network.

Background:

  • Eighteen world leaders – including the heads of state and government of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, Poland, Czechia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Romania and Ukraine, along with Türkiye’s foreign minister, the presidents of the European Commission and European Council, and the NATO secretary general – gathered at Lancaster House in central London at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss a peace settlement plan for Ukraine.
  • Following the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Ukraine must be placed in a position of strength by providing it with defensive means to turn it into a "steel porcupine".
  • Earlier, it was reported that the UK would allocate £1.6 billion for Ukraine’s air defence missile procurement. Additionally, the UK confirmed its readiness to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine, ensuring its security with "boots on the ground and planes in the air".

Canadasanctions

Canadasanctions
