Most Ukrainians believe priority for public should be to support defence forces and repel Russia – survey

The majority of Ukrainians believe that the public's priority should now be to support Ukraine's defence forces and repel Russian aggression. The poll was conducted before the US-Russia talks and the deterioration in relations between Ukraine and the US.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on 4-9 February 2025

Quote: "The majority of Ukrainians – 60% – believe that the priority for the public should be to promote the defence forces and repel Russian aggression. Believe that the priority should be to combat the wrong actions of the authorities – 26%. The remaining 14% could not decide on their opinion."

Details: Nevertheless, the sociologists stressed that the survey was conducted in the first half of February 2025, before the start of negotiations between representatives of the United States and Russia and, accordingly, before the escalation in relations between Ukraine and the United States: "Given the pressure on Ukraine in the recent period, a process of unification is currently taking place and, most likely, the focus on supporting the defence forces would now be higher."

Commenting on the results of the survey, KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi noted that Ukrainians still have a clear demand for unity, especially against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with the leadership of the strategic partner, the United States: "Although we asked about the public, it is obvious that this is a demand for everyone - the government, the opposition, public activists and journalists, and ordinary citizens."

Quote from Hrushetskyi: "The actions of all these entities must be balanced and coordinated with a common goal - supporting Ukraine's defence capabilities and repelling Russian aggression. Love for Ukraine must be stronger than the destructive desire for personal revenge against those to whom we feel (even if justly) hostility. And this applies not only to the opposition, but also to the government and to all of us."

Infographic: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

For reference: The survey was conducted by KIIS on 4-9 February 2025, to which it added a question on its own initiative about what Ukrainians believe should be a priority for the Ukrainian public. The research method was telephone interviews based on a random sample of numbers. In all regions of Ukraine (government-controlled territory), 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed.

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (although some respondents were IDPs who moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who moved abroad after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

