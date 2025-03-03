At the 2025 Academy Awards, American actress Daryl Hannah has publicly expressed her support for Ukraine.

Details: The 64-year-old star of the cult film Kill Bill co-hosted the ceremony and presented the award for Best Editing. Before announcing the winner, Hannah made a peace sign with her fingers and addressed the audience, highlighting the courage of Ukrainians, Entertainment Weekly reports.

"Slava Ukraini!" (Glory to Ukraine), the actress declared before naming the winner.

Daryl Hannah acknowledged the war in Ukraine before presenting the Oscar for Best Editing to Sean Baker.#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/0pBvkPxR61 — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

The award for Best Editing went to the film Anora by director Sean Baker. The film tells the story of a relationship between an American sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch.

One of the roles in the film was played by Russian actor Yuriy Borisov, who has been added to Ukraine’s Myrotvorets database for supporting Putin’s policies and remaining silent on Russia’s war crimes.

Background: Last month, Lady Gaga responded to a Ukrainian woman’s cover of her new song, while Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano voiced her support for Ukraine following the attack on the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital.

