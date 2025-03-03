All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia's economy to become increasingly dependent on defence industrial base, says UK intelligence

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 March 2025, 12:42
Russia's economy to become increasingly dependent on defence industrial base, says UK intelligence
Putin in front of a modernised Tu-160M strategic missile carrier during a visit to the Kazan Aviation Plant in 2024. Photo: Kremlin website

UK intelligence predicts that in 2025, Russia’s economy will become even more reliant on the defence industrial base due to inflationary pressure and corporate defaults in civilian industries.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence update on 3 March, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from intelligence: "It is almost certain that inflation in Russia will be higher than the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) target of per cent in 2025. This is despite CBR efforts to reduce inflation by increasing interest rates from 7.5 per cent in June 2023 to 21 rep cent in December 2024. The actual rate of inflation in 2024 was likely higher than the officially reported figure."

Advertisement:

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence expects that business pressure will also increase if interest rates remain high in 2025.

Quote: "The vast majority of any corporate defaults will almost certainly occur in civilian industries, further increasing reliance on the military industrial complex to drive economic activity." 

Background:

  • UK intelligence recently analysed the state of the Russian forces in the third year of its full-scale war against Ukraine and detailed its losses.
  • Additionally, UK intelligence reviewed data from the independent Russian outlet Verstka, which reported that Russian military command is forcing men mobilised in 2022 to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKdefence intelligenceRussia
Advertisement:
Former Polish president criticises Trump's behaviour during meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so it is sad to see humiliation during war
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT
All News
UK
Zelenskyy's office reports on London summit outcomes: leveraging of NATO mechanisms under consideration
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
EU Commission president: Ukraine must be turned into "steel porcupine, indigestible to invaders"
RECENT NEWS
16:59
UK says several ceasefire proposals for Ukraine are on table
16:29
Next German chancellor Merz: White House dispute was deliberate US provocation
16:13
Ukraine's Security Service serves suspicion notice on Russian singer who promised US$11,000 for each destroyed Ukrainian tank
15:03
Former Polish president criticises Trump's behaviour during meeting with Zelenskyy
15:03
Trump says he hasn't given "any Ukraine's land" to Russia and promises to tell "everything as it is"
15:00
UN: 640,000 Ukrainian women to suffer due to US grant cuts for Population Fund
14:58
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
14:13
Ukrainian troops destroy Russia's latest Malva self-propelled artillery system – video
14:12
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so it is sad to see humiliation during war
13:13
Russians attempt to breach Ukrainian border and cut logistics in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: