Russians attempt to breach Ukrainian border and cut logistics in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 March 2025, 13:13
Colonel Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Dmytro Slyvnyi, State Border Guard Service

The Russians are once again trying to approach the Ukrainian border in the area where defence forces are conducting an operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Russian forces are attempting to enter Ukrainian territory to sever logistics routes, but these efforts are not on a large scale.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the joint national 24/7 newscast

Details: The officer noted that Russian forces are employing significant forces, including equipment and personnel, in the Kursk operation. However, along the border line, Ukrainian defence forces are effectively striking them.

Quote: "We are currently seeing the enemy attempting to enter our territory with assault groups or expand the zone of active combat within Ukraine near the settlement of Novenke. However, the units of the State Border Guard Service and other components of the defence forces are inflicting maximum damage to prevent the enemy from securing positions and amassing forces on Ukrainian territory.

Our task is to prevent their advance deeper into Ukraine and the severing of logistical routes that supply defence forces during the operation within Kursk Oblast.

These are not large-scale assaults. When the enemy attempts to push Ukrainian defence forces out of Kursk Oblast, they primarily exert pressure on our flanks within the region. Subsequently, they try to expand the active combat zone by advancing into Ukrainian territory. However, all components of the defence forces are operating in this direction to prevent that, using all available weapons."

Background: 

  • On 25 February, Russian forces stormed a border section in Sumy Oblast and entered Ukrainian territory. The defence forces drove them out, but the Russians continued attempts to attack with infantry.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukrainian units operating in Kursk Oblast indicate that Russian forces aim to advance from the village of Novenke towards a key road that supplies the Ukrainian grouping in Kursk Oblast – Sumy-Yunakivka-Sudzha.
  • Since early 2025, the Russians have been actively using FPV drones along this route, reaching 7-10 km beyond the border into Ukrainian territory, which is a considerable operational depth. Now, they are attempting to completely sever the road, as Ukrainska Pravda sources state.

