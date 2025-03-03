Ukrainian troops destroy Russia's latest Malva self-propelled artillery system – video

Ukrainian troops have detected and destroyed a concealed 152-mm 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system, which Russia began producing in 2023.

Source: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) on Telegram

Quote: "During aerial reconnaissance, fighters from one of the Special Operations Forces units discovered a concealed 152-mm 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system, which Russia began producing in 2023."

Details: SOF fighters relayed the coordinates to a fellow unit and adjusted artillery fire, which successfully destroyed the Russian self-propelled artillery piece. The explosion also triggered the detonation of ammunition, damaging a quad bike that the Russians used to service the Malva.

Background:

On 31 December, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine announced that its soldiers had destroyed an air target using a Magura V5 maritime drone for the first time in the world.

On 22 January, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed Russian satellite equipment in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

In January, intelligence officers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Active Operations Department discovered and destroyed a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station and the soldiers who serviced and transported it in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were killed.

