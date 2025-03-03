Ukrainian troops destroy Russia's latest Malva self-propelled artillery system – video
Monday, 3 March 2025, 14:13
Ukrainian troops have detected and destroyed a concealed 152-mm 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system, which Russia began producing in 2023.
Source: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) on Telegram
Quote: "During aerial reconnaissance, fighters from one of the Special Operations Forces units discovered a concealed 152-mm 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system, which Russia began producing in 2023."
Details: SOF fighters relayed the coordinates to a fellow unit and adjusted artillery fire, which successfully destroyed the Russian self-propelled artillery piece. The explosion also triggered the detonation of ammunition, damaging a quad bike that the Russians used to service the Malva.
Background:
