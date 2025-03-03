All Sections
Ukrainian troops destroy Russia's latest Malva self-propelled artillery system – video

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 3 March 2025, 14:13
2S43 Malva. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Ukrainian troops have detected and destroyed a concealed 152-mm 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system, which Russia began producing in 2023.

Source: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) on Telegram

Quote: "During aerial reconnaissance, fighters from one of the Special Operations Forces units discovered a concealed 152-mm 2S43 Malva self-propelled artillery system, which Russia began producing in 2023."

Details: SOF fighters relayed the coordinates to a fellow unit and adjusted artillery fire, which successfully destroyed the Russian self-propelled artillery piece. The explosion also triggered the detonation of ammunition, damaging a quad bike that the Russians used to service the Malva.

Background:

  • On 31 December, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine announced that its soldiers had destroyed an air target using a Magura V5 maritime drone for the first time in the world.
  • On 22 January, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed Russian satellite equipment in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • In January, intelligence officers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Active Operations Department discovered and destroyed a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station and the soldiers who serviced and transported it in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were killed.

