UN: 640,000 Ukrainian women to suffer due to US grant cuts for Population Fund

Approximately 640,000 women and girls in Ukraine may be affected by the US government's decision to halt financial contributions to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Details: Ukrainian women will lose access to numerous psychosocial and economic support programmes, safe spaces and services aimed at combating gender-based violence, the UN stated. The decision will also weaken protection for refugees and assistance for communities affected by the war.

Quote: "Essential health services to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, support to women-led organisations, and programmes promoting women’s economic empowerment are all at risk of closure – gravely endangering the safety and well-being of millions of people."

Details: UN estimates indicate that cases of sexual, domestic and other forms of gender-based violence in Ukraine have tripled since Russia's full-scale invasion. Around 2.4 million people – most of them women and girls – are in urgent need of services to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

Since 2022, over 50 mobile psychosocial support teams funded by the US government through UNFPA have played an "indispensable role" in assisting Ukraine’s most vulnerable populations.

Quote: "Women are fundamental to the resilience of Ukraine’s families, workforce and larger community, but they have endured immense suffering over years of conflict. Ensuring they are supported throughout their personal recovery will be crucial to safeguarding Ukraine’s long-term recovery."

More details: On 26 February, the UN Population Fund was informed that nearly all of its grants – 48 grants worth US$377 million – provided by USAID and the US State Department would be discontinued. These funds were critical for maternal healthcare, violence prevention, treatment for rape survivors and other essential aid in over 25 countries, including Afghanistan, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza, Haiti, Mali, Sudan, Syria and Ukraine.

The Trump administration has now announced the cancellation of over 90% of USAID’s foreign aid grants. Notably, the US has also ceased funding the restoration of Ukraine’s energy system following Russian attacks.

Currently, 87 UNFPA mobile teams provide emergency interventions, long-term support, professional training and legal aid for survivors of violence.

Quote: "Almost two thirds of households in Ukraine report dealing with some form of anxiety, depression or extreme stress, thwarting people’s ability to find work or care for family members. Financial hardship, mass job losses, deaths of loved ones and fears of future attacks are only intensifying their distress. Without proper counselling and care, the cycle of trauma can also be passed down to future generations, risking long-term and wider-spread harm to the community."

