Ukraine's Security Service serves suspicion notice on Russian singer who promised US$11,000 for each destroyed Ukrainian tank

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has gathered evidence against Russian propaganda singer Grigory Lepsveridze, better known by his stage name Leps, and served a notice of suspicion of supporting Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as justifying and financing Russia's war.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: In particular, after one of his concerts in the summer of 2023, Leps reportedly promised to pay Russians a million roubles (about US$11,000) for each destroyed Ukrainian tank.

In addition, he has repeatedly offered "humanitarian aid" to Russian military groups in the form of body armour, underwear and food.

Leps regularly talks about this in his interviews with Russian propagandists.

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators served Grigory Lepsveridze with a notice of suspicion in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 110-2.3 (financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine);

Article 436-2.3 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, or glorification of its participants).

As the suspect is hiding from justice in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for his crimes against Ukraine.

