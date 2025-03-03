All Sections
Estonian president: Europe can help mend ties between Zelenskyy and Trump

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 3 March 2025, 17:29
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Estonian President Alar Karis believes that after the dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, the responsibility to restore their relationship now lies with the entire world.

Source: Karis in an interview with Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Karis noted that Europe could help mend the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Quote: "Now we're thinking about what we can do. How to help Zelenskyy and Trump mend this relationship and what Europe can do to become a reliable partner for the US." 

Details: Additionally, Karis refrained from commenting extensively on the one-month ceasefire proposal put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron, stating that the matter is still in its early stages.

Quote: "We follow very, very carefully what's happening at this very moment and all these different plans, and we are ready to take part of these plans. But this is the very early stage at the moment and we don't know what these plans actually are, but we definitely support any kind of discussion which leads to peace in Ukraine." 

Background:

Read this analysis by European Pravda editor Sergiy Sydorenko on what this agreement means for Kyiv and Washington 

EstoniaRusso-Ukrainian war
