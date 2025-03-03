Austria's far-right party leader criticises EU for its intentions towards Ukraine

Herbert Kickl, the leader of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), has sharply criticised the EU for its policy towards Ukraine.

Source: Kickl in a statement on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The FPÖ leader, whose party won the elections last autumn but failed to form a government, said that the EU was endangering the Austrian population.

Advertisement:

"While the US administration, led by President Trump, is trying to bring both sides to the negotiating table to end the suffering and death in Ukraine, the EU continues to rely on guns blazing and threatening gestures, thus further exacerbating the situation," Kickl said.

He claimed that the EU elite is endangering the security of the population "to a degree that cannot be surpassed in terms of recklessness, irrationality and irresponsibility".

"To continue in the same way, only much worse: that's what it comes down to," Kickl added.

Background:

On Tuesday, 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will send a letter to the EU leaders outlining her vision of a plan to rearm Europe, which aims to strengthen EU defence and support Ukraine.

The day before, von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs to be put in a position of strength by providing it with the means of defence that will turn it into a kind of "steel porcupine".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!