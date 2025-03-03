All Sections
UK PM believes Trump is sincere about peace in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 March 2025, 18:28
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that no one should doubt the sincerity of US President Donald Trump's desire to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Source: Starmer during a speech in the House of Commons on Monday, as quoted by the BBC, reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking about his visit to the White House last week, Starmer said he welcomed the positive discussions he had with the US president on European security, including Trump's clear support for Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

"I welcome the understanding from our dialogue that our two nations will work together on security arrangements for a lasting peace in Ukraine. I also welcome the president's continued commitment to that peace, which nobody in this House should doubt for a second is sincere," Starmer said.

Background:

  • The UK prime minister also said in parliament that the altercation that took place between Trump and Zelenskyy on Friday was "something nobody in this House wants to see".
  • Zelenskyy has said he is ready to meet with Trump again if he invites him.

TrumpUKUkrainepeace
