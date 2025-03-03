Ukraine gas imports increase 12 times in one month

Ukraine imported 511.8 million cubic metres of natural gas in February, the highest monthly volume in 1.5 years since September 2023. Compared to January, Ukraine’s gas imports increased 12 times.

Source: ExPro data

Details: Most of the gas was imported from Slovakia – 234.4 million cubic metres, or 45.8% of all imports. In addition, 218 million cubic metres (42.6%) were imported from Hungary and 59.5 million cubic metres (11.6%) from Poland.

Advertisement:

Most of the natural gas was imported to the "customs warehouse" of the Ukrainian UGS facilities – 401 cubic metres, of which 188.1 cubic metres were imported via short-haul service. In addition, 110.8 cubic metres were imported directly into the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

ExPro reports that the significant increase in natural gas imports in February was due to several factors, mainly the decline in Ukrainian production after the Russian attacks at the beginning of the month. In addition, cold weather persisted in Ukraine in February, which led to higher demand for natural gas.

It is forecast that imports in March may be lower than in February. In early March, Ukraine is expected to experience gradual warming, which will reduce natural gas consumption. In addition, Ukraine has gradually restored gas production facilities since the Russian attacks.

Background: Ukraine has increased its imports of electricity by almost 30% in February 2025, up to 244,000 MWh compared to January 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!