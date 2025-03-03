All Sections
Lviv Mayor: UK to make Lviv major transport hub in Europe

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 March 2025, 20:07
Andrii Sadovyi. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi says the UK will help make Lviv a new major transport hub in Europe.

Source: Andrii Sadovyi on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sadovyi reports that Mike Kane, British Minister of Aviation, Maritime Affairs and Security, confirmed his readiness to support the development of Ukraine's transport infrastructure. After the meetings in the UK, Sadovyi said that three leading companies with experience in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, Gleeds, BDP and PwC, would join the work in this area.

Over the next three months, they will prepare a list of priority projects to attract funding.

Quote from Andrii Sadovyi: "One of the key areas for us is the creation of a road and rail hub in Lviv. Our common goal is to develop a high-quality project that will integrate and make our city and Ukraine more accessible to Europe."

Background: 

  • The UK would allocate £1.6 billion (approximately US$2 billion) to Ukraine to purchase air defence missiles.
  • The UK stressed that it is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, providing it with "boots on the ground and planes in the air".

