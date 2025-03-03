UK insists Zelenskyy needs to improve relations with US – The Times

The United Kingdom insists that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should do everything possible to improve relations with the United States.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Times

Details: A senior British government source said that Zelenskyy needs to "play the game" and show respect for US President Trump in order to return to the negotiating table.

At the same time, as The Times notes, it is not yet clear whether Zelenskyy is ready to do so.

Zelenskyy has said he believes the conflict will be resolved and is ready to sign a minerals deal with the US.

The Times reports that Zelenskyy's government is expected to sign the agreement this week, although the Ukrainian president is not expected to travel to Washington to do so.

The UK, on the other hand, does not fully agree with this deal. London believes that Ukraine needs a military guarantee of security.

At the same time, they are convinced that this agreement is a step in the right direction.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early on Friday, 28 February, after an argument with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.

