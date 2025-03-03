Japanese and 8 other officials banned from entry into Russia

Russia on Monday banned nine Japanese officials, including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai, from entering Russia.

Source: Radio Liberty with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: The ban also includes Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome and his predecessor in this post, Matsuda Kuninori, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Shohei Hara, Head of the Ukrainian office of the agency Hideki Matsunaga, as well as the presidents of four large Japanese companies – IHI Corporation, Isuzu Motors, Prodrone and Cyberdyne.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this was made in response to sanctions imposed by Japan on Russia over its military invasion of Ukraine.

Takeshi Iwai has repeatedly stated that Japan will not lift sanctions against Russia until the war in Ukraine is over.

Background: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and KAKUICHI will help Ukraine introduce nanobubble technology to saturate soils with oxygen.

