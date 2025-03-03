All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Japanese and 8 other officials banned from entry into Russia

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 March 2025, 21:24
Japanese and 8 other officials banned from entry into Russia
Sign saying "Stop". Photo: Getty Images

Russia on Monday banned nine Japanese officials, including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai, from entering Russia.

Source: Radio Liberty with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: The ban also includes Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome and his predecessor in this post, Matsuda Kuninori, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Shohei Hara, Head of the Ukrainian office of the agency Hideki Matsunaga, as well as the presidents of four large Japanese companies – IHI Corporation, Isuzu Motors, Prodrone and Cyberdyne.

Advertisement:

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this was made in response to sanctions imposed by Japan on Russia over its military invasion of Ukraine.

Takeshi Iwai has repeatedly stated that Japan will not lift sanctions against Russia until the war in Ukraine is over.

Background: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and KAKUICHI will help Ukraine introduce nanobubble technology to saturate soils with oxygen.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaJapan
Advertisement:
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info
Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa criticises Trump's behaviour at meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
All News
Russia
Coal crisis in Russia: Mines shut down in Russia's main coal-producing oblast
Ukraine's Security Service serves suspicion notice on Russian singer who promised US$11,000 for each destroyed Ukrainian tank
Russia's economy to become increasingly dependent on defence industrial base, says UK intelligence
RECENT NEWS
21:55
Reuters: US prepares plan for potential easing of sanctions against Russia
21:42
Defence ministers of five NATO countries reaffirm support for Ukraine
21:24
Japanese and 8 other officials banned from entry into Russia
21:15
UK insists Zelenskyy needs to improve relations with US – The Times
20:57
French far-right politician Le Pen: Promising Ukraine NATO and EU membership is a big lie and risk for peace
20:39
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info
20:31
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working with US on path to peace
20:07
Lviv Mayor: UK to make Lviv major transport hub in Europe
19:39
Coal crisis in Russia: Mines shut down in Russia's main coal-producing oblast
19:30
Trump continues criticising Zelenskyy on his social media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: